Sys among Asia's 20 richest families - Bloomberg

Henry Sy, Sr. Photo from SM Investments Corp.

MANILA - The Sys of the Philippines are among the top 20 richest families in Asia, with a net worth of $19.7 billion or nearly P1 trillion, according to this year's Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Sys are the only family from the Philippines in the list, which tracks the fortune of the region's richest dynasties. They ranked 10th place.

Leading the pack of the ultra-rich families in Asia are the Ambanis of India, Kwoks of Hong Kong, Chearavanont of Thailand, Hartonos of Indonesia and Lees of South Korea.

The Sy patriarch, who founded the shopping mall culture in the Philippines, passed away on Jan. 19, 2019. He was 94.

Henry Sy Sr. started his business in 1958 with a Shoemart footwear shop in downtown Manila.

"From a tiny shop in downtown Manila, it has grown into a conglomerate with interests including retail, banking and property," Bloomberg said. "Today, the group runs almost 2,800 retail stores and has more than 2,000 banking branches."

SM has 74 malls in the Philippines, with Megamall and Mall of Asia among the biggest. It also has 7 malls in China, with plans to build its eighth.

Sy Sr.'s fortune includes the Philippines' largest lender by assets, BDO Unibank, Chinabank, condominium developer SM Development Corp. and National University.

The SM Group's most recent venture before the patriarch's death is the Philippines' first IKEA store, which will be the largest in the world. It will be housed at the SM Mall of Asia complex.

The Sy-led conglomerate also has stakes in logistics firm 2GO, Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp., and Belle Corp., a partner in City of Dreams, a casino-hotel complex.

The tycoon has 6 children: Teresita Sy-Coson, Elizabeth Sy, Henry Sy Jr., Hans Sy, Herbert Sy, and Harley Sy.

Here's a full list of the top 20 wealthiest families in Asia:

Ambani of India - net worth of $76 billion

Kwok of Hong Kong - net worth $33 billion

Chearavanont of Thailand - net worth $31.7 billion

Hartono of Indonesia - net worth of $31.3 billion

Lee of South Korea - net worth of $26.6 billion

Yoovidhya of Thailand - net worth of $24.2 billion

Cheng of Hong Kong - net worth of $22.6 billion

Mistry of India - net worth of $22 billion

Pao/Woo of Hong Kong - net worth of $20.2 billion

Sy of the Philippines - net worth of $19.7 billion

Tsai of Taiwan - net worth of $19 billion

Lee of Hong Kong - net worth of $17.3 billion

Kwek/Quek of Singapore and Malaysia - net worth of $16.5 billion

Torii/Saji of Japan - net worth of $16.3 billion

Kadoorie of Hong Kong - net worth of $16.1 billion

Hinduja of India - net worth of $15.1 billion

Ho of Hong Kong - net worth of $14.6 billion

Chung of South Korea - net worth of $14.1 billion

Ng of Singapore - net worth of $13.8 billion

Chirathivat of Thailand - net worth of $12.9 billion

Bloomberg said the ranking of Asia’s richest families was compiled as of Nov. 13. It excludes first-generation wealth such as that of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma, as well as those in the hands of a single heir.

As a result, the list doesn’t have any families from mainland China, where fortunes are relatively young and often focused on tech, it added.

($1= 48.0460)

RELATED VIDEO