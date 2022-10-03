President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 2 stations of the Metro Manila subway project. Photo: Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday led the groundbreaking ceremony for 2 stations of the Metro Manila Subway, signaling the start of the construction project and road closures in Pasig City.

The 33-kilometer subway is expected to cut travel time from Valenzuela to Bicutan to 35 minutes, and can ferry at least 519,000 passengers daily, Marcos said in his speech.

“We fervently hope to soon enjoy the benefits that it brings to the general public… We anticipate helping our people spare themselves from long lines of traffic,” he said.

“They can now engage in more time with more productive endeavors,” he said.

While the subway project will “take time and cause disruption,” Marcos urged the public to be “optimistic” that the temporary inconveniences would reap more benefits in the future.

“Let this signal our intention to the world that the Philippines is ready to pursue even grander dreams… that will bring more progress and comfort all throughout the country,” he said.

The construction of the Philippines’ first underground railway and a 30.37-hectare train depot in Valenzuela is expected to generate 18,000 jobs in the next 6 years, said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The Metro Manila subway will also be connected to other railways in the country, including the MRT, LRT and PNR, he said.

The P488.47 billion needed to fund the subway project was loaned from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

RELATED VIDEO: