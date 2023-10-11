DICT brings free WiFi to more remote sites

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Wednesday said it has added more remote sites known as Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) to its free WiFi program.

DICT has partnered with internet service provider Stellarsat Solutions Inc. to bring internet connection to 438 far-flung areas, mostly in Luzon.

Among the provinces that are now covered are Benguet, Kalinga, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, and Pangasinan.

An internet speed of 10-30Mbps is now accessible to about 400 people in one site at a given time, the DICT said, adding that the project cost is around P206 million.

The internet service is powered by Kacific Broadband Satellites which has the capacity to bring internet to remote areas which are not normally connected via traditional means.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center also helped in ensuring the quality and security of installation sites.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said they will add more sites to the program, saying there are still thousands of GIDA sites that are not yet connected.

“We are aggressively expanding the coverage, as well as improving the quality. We’re using all different means in order to do this- through fiber optic, through terrestrial lines, through wireless connectivity, submarine cables, as well as satellite connectivity,” Uy said.

Uy however said he is hoping that Congress will give them a higher budget for 2024 because that will determine the extent of their reach. For now, the WiFi is free in many remote areas, but that may change if the DICT doesn't receive the support it needs to sustain the program.

“We have to address the sustainability of this project. The government has only allowed them a limited amount of funds. Once we started deploying them and connecting them, I don’t think it can be given for free indefinitely,” Uy said.