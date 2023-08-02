Govt in talks with satellite internet firm Kacific

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Twitter page.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the information and communications and science and technology departments to continue discussions with Kacific Broadband Satellites to improve the country's cyber security and connectivity, the Palace said on Wednesday.

Kacific officials, led by founder and CEO Christian Patouraux, met Marcos, Jr. during a meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday to discuss the launch of its satellite project Kacific2, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

The potential addition of a Kacific satellite in the country's digital infrastructure "is an improvement on what the country now operates," Garafil said in a statement.

"So yes, let’s set it up and let’s see what’s the specifics… so that we can see how this can fit us, this new system,” the President said.

The National Development Company said it is currently reviewing possible investments in the Kacific project through the "acquisition of frequency block, including the naming rights of the broadband satellite."

The plan also includes "partnership with a local company on the rollout of the broadband satellite from Kacific2 to rural areas and the purchase of Kacific Broadband Satellites equity."

Uy said the Kacific2 project will help the country with more bandwidth as this may also help the economy through digitalization.