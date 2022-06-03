DICT vows to prioritize internet access in remote areas

A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 6, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) under the next administration plans to prioritize giving internet access in far-flung communities, and help reduce red tape in government to increase revenue collection.

Incoming DICT secretary Ivan John Uy said this is among the the plans of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on "digitalization of infrastructure."

"Matagal na pong naririnig niya ang hinaing ng ating mga kababayan na mabagal na internet, mahinang internet, napakamahal or walang access lalo na sa mga liblib lugar po. So ito po ay tutugunan natin," said Uy in a televised briefing.

(He heard the concerns of our citizenry on slow internet connection or those who do not have access in far-flung areas. We will address this.)

"Ito ay ipapa-prioritize natin, lalo na doon sa mga areas na aakyat pa kayo sa bundok upang makakuha lang ng signal para makausap ang ating mahal sa buhay sa abroad or sa barko. Hindi na tatagal ang inyong pag-aantay," he added.

(We are prioritizing this most especially in areas where you need to go to mountains just to get a signal and talk to your loved ones. You will not wait any longer.)

"Alam ninyo po ang Pilipinas ay archipelago at napakaraming mga isla, wala pang access to the world wide web, at ito po ay dapat i-prioritize po natin. So, that’s one of [his] marching orders."

(The Philippines is an archipelago and many islands still do not have any access to the world wide web. This will be prioritized.)

The DICT will also help boost automation in government to improve the country's revenue collection opportunities, as well as streamline services.

Uy noted that the incoming administration wanted to reduce instances where individuals would need to be absent in their work just to process documents.

"Ito po ay upang mapasimple ang mga transaksyon ng ating mga mamamayan sa mga access to government services," he said.

(This is to simplify the transactions of our citizenry and simplify their access to government services.)

"So we are looking at... reducing red tape and minimizing iyong mga pila-pila po sa mga iba-ibang opisina ng gobyerno."

(We are looking at reducing red tape too and minimize those lines in different government offices.)

More foreign telecommunications players are showing interest in setting up shop in the country following the enactment of the amended Public Service Act which liberalized the sector, according to the DICT.

The department earlier said it was also building common towers and common fiber networks so that all players, local and foreign, would find it easier to connect to the system.