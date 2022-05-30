MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s camp on Monday announced that information technology (IT) law expert Ivan John Uy has been chosen as the next secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Uy served as the chair of the Commission on Information and Communication and Technology (CICT) under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

"He's an expert in technology law, well-experienced in information technology," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"He oversaw the formulation of the Philippine digital strategy from 2011 to 2016. He is an international commercial arbitrator on areas involving IT-related disputes," she said.

Uy is also the current corporate secretary of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and a Humprey fellow of the University of Minnesota, a press release from Marcos' camp read.

Uy said he would "focus on the digital infrastructure which was among the main programs and campaign promises of Marcos" and his administration.

"The president-elect’s vision of a digitally empowered citizenry actively participating in the increasingly digital economy would greatly help address nagging issues on poverty, job creation, bridging the digital divide making us globally competitive," he said.

The DICT was last headed by former Sen. Gringo Honasan, who stepped down from the post after announcing his plan to return to the Senate.