PH inflation slows to 2.3 percent in September

Market-goers shop inside Nepa-Q-Mart in Quezon City on Aug. 26, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine inflation slowed in September government data released on Tuesday showed driven by lower food and non-alcoholic beverages prices.

The consumer price index rose at a slower annual pace of 2.3 percent in September, data from the Philippine Statistics showed, within the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, came in at 3.2 percent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected September inflation to settle within the 1.8 to 2.6 percent range.

BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno said Monday the fourth quarter could be "much, much better" as restrictions further ease.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier allowed some industries to operate at full capacity in areas under general community quarantine to boost recovery.

Salons and barbershops were allowed to operate up to 75 percent while dine-in, take out and drive-thru are now allowed 24/7, it said.

Metro Manila and several areas remain under GCQ until Oct. 31.