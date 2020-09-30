September inflation likely within 1.8 to 2.6 percent range: BSP think tank

Market-goers wear face shields as they shop for goods at the Galas Public Market in Quezon City on August 16, 2020, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Inflation in September likely settled within the 1.8 to 2.6 percent range, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Department of Economic Research said Wednesday.

Lower prices of rice, oil and Meralco power rates as well as the continued appreciation of the peso "are expected to be the primary sources of downward price pressures for the month," BSP-DER said in a statement.

These could be partly offset by the "slightly higher" price of LPG, it said.

Inflation in August was at 2.4 percent.

The government is set to release this month's inflation rate on Oct. 6.