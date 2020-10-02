DTI allows several businesses to operate at full capacity, salons at 75 pct in GCQ areas

Restaurants in Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City implement physical distancing measures for dine-in customers on June 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Friday said several businesses under general community quarantine (GCQ) are now allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity while barbershops and salons can operate at up to 75 percent.

"The business establishments or activities in Section 1 in areas placed under GCQ shall be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity (while still allowing work-from-home arrangements, where practicable), except for barbershops and salons which shall be allowed to operate at a maximum of 75 percent operational capacity, subject to strict physical distancing," the DTI said.

Restaurants and food establishments under GCQ are also allowed to operate beyond 50 percent capacity subject to physical distancing, the DTI memo circular said. Menu offering and maximum serving of alcoholic beverages are subject to local government guidelines, it added.

The DTI said restaurants and fastfood establishments’ dine-in, take-out, and delivery services are allowed to operate 24/7.

Subject to minimum public health and safety standards and protocols, the following businesses are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity:

1. Mining and Quarrying (domestic);

2. Other financial services (e.g., money exchange, insurance, reinsurance, lending companies, and non-compulsory pension funding);

3. Legal and Accounting;

4. Management Consultancy Activities;

5. Architecture and Engineering Activities; Technical Testing and Analysis;

6. Scientific and Research Development;

7. Advertising and Market Research;

8. Computer programming (such as writing, modifying, testing and supporting software, planning and designing computer systems), information service activities (such as data processing and hosting activities) and other related activities;

9. Publishing and printing services (such as printing of newspapers, magazines, and other periodicals, books, brochures, manuscripts, posters, maps, atlases, advertising catalogues, prospectuses, etc; printing directly onto textiles, plastic, glass, metal wood, and ceramics);

10. Film, music, and TV production;

11. Recruitment and placement agencies for overseas employment;

12. Other services such as photography services; fashion, industrial, graphic, and interior design;

13. Wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles, including their parts and components;

14. Repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles (including vulcanizing shops, battery repair shops, auto repair shops, car wash);

15. Malls and commercial centers (non-leisure only), subject further to pertinent guidelines issued by DTI;

16. Non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments (mall-based or otherwise), such as:

a. Hardware stores;

b. Clothing and accessories;

c. Bookstores and school and office supplies stores;

d. Baby or infant care supplies stores;

e. Pet shops, pet food and pet care supplies;

f. IT, communications, and electronic equipment;

g. Flower, jewelry, novelty, antique, perfume shops;

h. Toy store (playgrounds and amusement area closed);

i. Music stores;

j. Art galleries (selling only); and

k. Firearms and ammunition trading establishment.

17. All other public and private construction projects, subject further to strict compliance to the issued construction safety guidelines for the implementation of infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Department of Public Works and Highways

The circular takes effect upon publication and filing with the University of the Philippines law center, the agency said.