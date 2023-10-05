It's official: Jollibee lumpiang Shanghai is off the menu

The Jollibee lumpiang shanghai meal. Photo: Jollibee Facebook Page

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp announced that its well-loved lumpiang Shanghai is officially out of the menu.

The Filipino spring roll was a popular option from the Jollibee menu, alongside its spaghetti and fried chicken meals.

Aside from its savory bite, the lumpiang Shanghai, even when paired with rice, burger steak and drink as a meal, is also easy on the wallet.

In recent promotions, consumers were quick to point out the removal of lumpiang Shanghai from the menu.

In a statement, the country's largest quick-service restaurant operator confirmed it is no longer available.

"We’re happy that people have enjoyed eating our Shanghai as much as we’ve enjoyed serving it to our loyal Jollibee customers, and we’d like to extend our sincerest appreciation for all the support. Unfortunately, our Shanghai is no longer available in our stores," JFC said.

"As we say goodbye to one of the staples in our menu, we invite you to try other new and delicious Jollibee meals such as our Super Meal with Chickenjoy, half Jolly Spaghetti, Regular Fries and drink; or the all-time favorite Burger Steak to satisfy your cravings," it added.

Lumpiang Shanghai is a staple food in Filipino gatherings such as birthday parties.

JFC operates the homegrown Jollibee brand, with over 1,609 outlets globally as of the end of June 2023.