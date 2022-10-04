Gov't OKs additional P1.04-B for COVID-19 health care workers

A health worker fixes her face mask at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News//File

MANILA - Government has approved a P1.04 billion Special Allotment Release Order for the special risk allowance of eligible health workers involved in COVID-19 health care, the Department of Budget and Management said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the budget department said the SARO was approved on Oct. 3.

Unpaid COVID-19 SRA claims of 55,211 health workers will be covered by the P1.04 billion fund. They are entitled to receive P5,000 for every month they are serving during the period of State of National Emergency, the DBM said.

“We understand and recognize the selflessness and immense sacrifice that our health workers continue to pour out throughout these turbulent times. Isa po itong paraan sa pagkilala sa kanilang sakripisyo,” DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

The release of SRA was in compliance with the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. It was further extended to June 30, 2021 under Administrative Order No. 42.

RA No. 11712 was also approved in April 2022 to continue providing benefits to health care workers up to this day.

The SRA was replaced by Health Emergency Allowance (HEA), which stated that the benefit amount will depend on risks levels.

Under the most recent iteration, risk exposure categories and allowance are as follow:

Those deployed in "low risk areas" shall be given at least P3,000

Those deployed in "medium risk areas" shall be given at least P6,000

Those deployed in "high risk areas" shall be given at least P9,000

“Rest assured that we will continue to closely coordinate with the DOH so that our health care workers get the allowances and benefits they deserve,” Secretary Pangandaman said.

So far, a total of P11,857 billion was released for the allotment, the DBM said.

RELATED VIDEO: