MANILA - DM Consunji Inc (DMCI) on Tuesday said it is set to build part of the Metro Manila Subway Project.

DMCI said its joint venture with Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd.(NCC) of Japan has received the Notice of Award for the Quezon Avenue and East Avenue underground stations and tunnels for the Metro Manila Subway Project.

“We are very excited to be part of this historic project. Once completed, the subway will help address urban mobility issues in our nation’s capital,” said DMCI President and CEO Jorge Consunji.

Nishimatsu Construction is a leading tunnel contractor in Japan, and has worked on Singapore's National Library Board Building, London's Channel Tunnel Rail Link, and Hong Kong's Lap Kok Airport among others, DMCI said.

The contract is worth roughly P21.21 billion as of November 11, 2021 exchange rates and exclusive of value added tax, DMCI said.

The company said the project will take around 67 months to complete.

The contract will still need to be approved by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and comply with documentary requirements.

First conceived during the time of President Noynoy Aquino, the subway was supposed to start partial operations by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term.