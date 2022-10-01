The cutter head of the Earth Pressure Tunnel Boring Machine no. 1 'Kaunlaran' arrives at the Manila Harbor Center in Port Area, Manila on Feb. 5, 2021. It will be used for the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1. ABS-CBN News/File

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Meralco Avenue along Ortigas in Pasig City will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, October 3, 2022 to give way to the construction of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

Starting at 9 p.m., motorists can no longer pass the northbound and southbound lanes from the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard.

According to DOTr, the closure will remain in effect until 2028.

“On Monday, magkakaroon ng groundbreaking, para masimulan na construction sa subway natin, starting dito sa Pasig,” Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said during the press conference held after PAMANA Cooperative general assembly in Pila, Laguna.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) PUV: from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard can take the following routes:

Public utility jeepneys (PUJs) are advised to take Captain Henry Javier St. to Danny Floro St. and vice versa

Modernized Jeepneys will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue and vice versa.

UV Express vehicles, on the other hand, can pass Dona Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road to Camino Verde

Private vehicles can meanwhile take any of the aforementioned alternative routes.

Bautista also assured that the subway, once built, will be able to withstand earthquakes.

“Ito ay Japanese technology. Sa Japan Napaka dami ng lindol, Pero tingnan niyo, Napaka-ganda ng subway system. Kami ay natutuwa ang subway system ay kapareho ng ino-operate sa Japan,” he said.