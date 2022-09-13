Portion of Meralco Ave closed until 2028 for subway project

The cutter head of the Earth Pressure Tunnel Boring Machine no. 1 'Kaunlaran' arrives at the Manila Harbor Center in Port Area, Manila on Feb. 5, 2021. It will be used for the Metro Manila Subway Project Phase 1. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A commercial building and a gasoline station along Meralco Avenue in Pasig City will soon be demolished to give way to the construction of Package 4 of the Metro Manila Subway Project, Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said Monday.



Starting October 3 until 2028, a 250-meter portion of Meralco Avenue will be closed to motorists as an entry shaft for the tunnel boring machine will be placed 27 meters below the ground.

Two entrances of the Subway Project will be constructed in this area.

"Isasarado natin ito at magkakaroon ng fencing, ide-demolish ang building na naroon including a commercial building, gasoline station," Chavez said.

(We will close this and fencing will be put up, then we'll demolish the building there, including a commercial building and a gasoline station.)

"Magsisimula na rin ang relocation ng utilities —power, water in that area," he added.

(Relocation of utilities, power and water, will begin in that area.)

The Department of Transportation assured that the alignment of the Metro Manila Subway underwent a feasibility study to check if the location of stations will be "economically viable" to the surrounding areas.

Affected establishments and businesses will be properly compensated, Chavez stressed.

"In this case, dinaanan natin ang proseso na iyan and they were duly notified and they were very cooperative, iyong commercial building, including a gasoline station," he said.

(In this case, we have undergone the proper process and they were duly notified and they were very cooperative, including the commercial building and gasoline station.)

Aside from Pasig City, the construction of other stations are also ongoing at Valenzuela City and North Avenue in Quezon City.

Packages 2 and 3 of the project, located inside Camp Aguinaldo will be started soon as well, and no added public road closures are expected.

"Karamihan ng lupa na dadanan ng subway ay pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno," Chavez said.

(Most parts of the land on the subway's track are government-owned.

The 33-kilometer long Metro Manila Subway project, which will stretch from Valenzuela City to Pasay City, was among the big-ticket infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration, funded by a loan agreement with the Japanese government.

It is expected to be partially operational by 2027, and can carry around 370,000 passengers daily.

RELATED VIDEO