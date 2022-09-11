MANILA - Parts of Meralco Avenue in Pasig City will be closed beginning Oct. 3 for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway, the Department of Transportation said Sunday.

The closure, which will last until 2023, will cover the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard.

Meralco Avenue will serve as the subway project’s access point to the subway’s Shaw Boulevard Station, the DOTR said.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to be provided by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the local governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong.

Public utility jeepneys (PUJs) from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Captain Henry Javier St., to Danny Floro St., and vice versa.

Modernized jeepneys plying the same route will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue, to San Miguel Avenue, and vice versa, while UV express vehicles will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Avenue, to San Miguel Avenue, or Anda Road to Camino Verde.

All available routes will be accessible to private vehicles, the DOTr said.

New routes for PUJs, modernized jeeps, UV express and private vehicles traveling from Meralco Avenue to Shaw Boulevard starting October 3, 2022. Image from the Department of Transportation

The Metro Manila Subway Project, dubbed the “Project of the Century”, will be the first underground mass transit system in the Philippines.

Funded by the Japanese government, the subway project is a 33-kilometer rail line that will stretch from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

It aims to reduce travel time between Quezon City and NAIA from over an hour to just 35 minutes.

It will cut across eight cities in Metro Manila, pass through three central business districts and service up to 370,000 passengers daily, officials said.

