Bicol airport resumes operations after bomb joke disrupts flights

The facade of the Bicol International Airport. Photo from Cebu Pacific/File

MANILA — The Bicol International Airport (BIA) in Daraga town, Albay resumed operations Monday afternoon after a reported bomb joke affected several flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

A Cebu Pacific flight at the BIA, which was set to leave for Manila, had requested security assistance due to a bomb joke, the CAAP said in a statement.

The BIA's runway was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, the regulator said.

Security personnel also screened the luggage and hand-carried items of travelers who had been deplaned following the bomb joke.

In an update, the CAAP said the 130 travelers of the Cebu Pacific flight that reported the bomb joke were already boarding for Manila.

FLIGHTS AFFECTED

A total of 10 Cebu Pacific flights had been affected by the bomb joke, according to the CAAP, citing Bicol airport officials.

It added that a Philippine Airlines flight en route to BIA had to return to Manila because of security protocols.

The CAAP is now "working closely" with the police to uncover more details of the bomb joke.

A person who makes bomb jokes or bomb threats in the Philippines could face up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to P40,000, or both.