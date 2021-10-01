A MOVE IT partner driver. Screengrab from Grab Philippines' official website

MANILA – Authorities have suspended the Grab Philippines and Move It partnership to offer motorcycle taxi services for violating several provisions, the Transport Department said Thursday.

The Motorcycle-Taxi Technical Working Group, composed of Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), approved the Grab Philippines and Move It application last September 17.

Move It, along with JoyRide and Angkas, is part of the motorcycle taxi pilot study conducted to determine the viability of using motorcycles as a mode of public transport.

However, the partnership was suspended when the groups failed to operate in accordance with the agreed parameters and guidelines.

Guidelines were breached when Grab's application was used instead of Move It's and that the entire process of training, driver onboarding, marketing and the issuance of receipt are all undertaken by Grab, the DOTr said.

“While we conduct a thorough validation of the complaints and allegations, the MC Taxi TWG has unanimously decided to issue status quo among the parties. The TWG will call all parties concerned and will evaluate the merits while gaining insight from our stakeholders,” the TWG said in its letter to the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services Senator Grace Poe.

The collaboration was suspended effective midnight of Sept. 29, the TWG said.

The TWG also said Grab's entry "is a circumvention of the processes" laid down for the pilot run. Giving Grab de facto membership in the pilot study made it seem like Move It has relinquished its operation to Grab, it added.

