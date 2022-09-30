People swim at the beach in San Juan, La Union, a popular tourist spot, on Dec. 21, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Promoting the "true" qualities and natural beauty of the Philippines could help boost the recovery of its pandemic-hit tourism industry, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) said on Friday.

The promotion of natural wonders is part of the roadmap proposed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by the PSAC Tourism Sector Lead and Robinsons Land Corporation CEO Frederick Go during the group's meeting with the chief executive on Sept. 29.

In a Facebook post, Marcos said he met with the advisory council in search of "new ways" to boost the tourism sector.

“Now is the best time to revitalize the tourism industry, and it can only be achieved with the help of our private sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Go unveiled the recommendations and the roadmap, which include:

• increase international visitation

• strengthen domestic tourism

• promote tourism investments

• build tourism infrastructure

• improve the national brand and image of the country by correcting false perception and promoting numerous true qualities

"These would lay the foundation for long-term tourism and economic development nationwide, making the Philippines the ideal tourist destination — home to warm and friendly Filipinos, a rich and vibrant culture and cuisine, and many of the world’s most stunningly beautiful islands and beaches," the group said.

"With no lack of natural and cultural wonders nor want of a more hospitable people, the recommendations focused on promoting the unique beauty the Philippines has been blessed with," it added.

The Philippines is known for its white sand beaches such as in Palawan, Boracay, Bohol and in Siquijor, among others. It has long banked on its tourism spots, delicacies and its people to draw foreign and local tourists.

PSAC said the President accepted all the recommendations and assigned relevant agencies to begin coordination and implementation.

Other members of the PSAC and the Department of Tourism were also present during the meeting.

Marcos has invited the country's top business leaders to support his economic agendas during this term. He earlier said tourism was not only a crucial economic tool but also a vast source for employment.

— With reports from Pia Gutierrez and Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

