President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his first SONA. Screengrab from RTVM broadcast

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the importance of strengthening the "Filipino brand" as he shared his plans related to tourism and the creative industry in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Speaking at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on Monday, Marcos said his administration will focus on efforts to improve infrastructure in tourist destinations, as well as create more international airports across the country.

"They say that each brand has a story. As for the Filipino brand, ours is deeply rooted in our rich cultural heritage, and the tourism sector plays an invaluable role in the promotion of the Filipino brand," he said.

"To boost our tourism industry, we will first and foremost make basic developments such as road improvements for easier access to tourism spots. We will also upgrade our airports and create more international airports to help decongest the bottleneck in the Manila airport," he added.

Marcos also promised to "make it more convenient for travelers to go around the country, even to remote areas." The President did not give further details, only saying that they will also work on promoting "undiscovered tourist spots."

These initiatives, he said, will be led by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Meanwhile, Marcos also acknowledged the role of the creative industry in developing the "Filipino brand" and showcasing it to the rest of the world.

"To foster our Filipino brand is to spark our sense of pride and reaffirm our strong sense of identity. It is time to welcome the rest of the world with an enhanced Filipino brand that is unique, attractive, and creative," he said.

"The creativity of the Filipino is truly world-class. We excel in arts and culture, new media, live events, avenues which generate primary and downstream jobs for our creative and talented countrymen," he added. "Unfortunately, ang mga hanapbuhay na ito ang unang pinadapa ng pandemya, at ang pinakahuli namang nakabalik sa normal."

Marcos went on to push for an institution that will effectively represent the creative industry.

"The creative industry likewise faces many challenges, including workplace conditions, working hours, intellectual property rights, and the welfare of our beloved freelancers who are left vulnerable during the height of the pandemic," he said.

"We require an institutionalized creative industry that will advance the interest of its stakeholders. Sila na nagbibigay ng kaluluwa at pagkakilala sa ating pagka-Pilipino, protektahan natin sila," he ended.