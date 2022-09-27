Locals clean up at Barangay Paltic in Dingalan, Aurora a day after Super typhoon Karding made landfall in Dingalan with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center at 8:20 PM on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said it has restored services in 7 provinces which were devastated by Super Typhoon Karding.

In a statement, Globe said it has reached 100 percent restoration in Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambles as well as Rizal and in Polilio Group of Islands in Quezon.



Restoration efforts are also nearly complete in Nueva Ecija, it added.



“Our network personnel have been working round the clock to make sure outages due to Typhoon Karding will be minimal. Through their efforts, we quickly reached full restoration in most of the typhoon-hit provinces,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of the Globe Group.

Globe's free call, WiFi and charging stations are available for limited time in the following areas:

• AURORA PROVINCE

Sept. 27 to 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Brgy. Paltic, Dingalan, Aurora

• QUEZON PROVINCE

Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Polillo Municipal Plaza

Burdeos Covered Court (LT/LC only)

• BULACAN

Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Salacot Barangay Hall, San Miguel

• NUEVA ECIJA

Sept. 26, 12 nn-7 p.m. and Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brgy. Valenzuela, St. Rosa

Brgy. H. Concepcion, Cabanatuan City

Maharlika Hi-way, Brgy. Zulueta, Cabanatuan City (beside Mercury Drug Store & Fusion Gasoline Station)

Sept. 26, 12 nn-6 p.m. and Sept 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brgy. Diversion (Petron-Intersection), San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija

Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brgy. Sto. Nino Gapan City

Brgy. San Anton, San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija

Brgy Mayapyap Sur Cabanatuan City

• TARLAC

Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Brgy. Balibago barangay hall, Tarlac City

Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brgy. Carangian Hall (inside covered court), Tarlac City

Sept. 28-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brgy. San Isidro, La Paz (barangay hall)

Free medical consultations and mental health support are also available through the KonsultaMD app and hotline until Oct. 31 using the code LIBRENGKONSULTA and HEREFORU, respectively , Globe said.

PLDT Inc and Smart, meanwhile, assured residents in affected areas that disconnection will be deferred "to help Karding-hit customers get back on their feet."

"PLDT plans to suppress bill for areas with severe typhoon impacts while services are undergoing restoration," it said.

Free calls and charging stations are also available in the following areas:

• BATAAN

D Higet - Capitol Drive, San Jose, Balanga City, Bataan

• AURORA

Aurora Tel Quezon St. cor Bitong St. Brgy. 2, Baler, Aurora

• QUEZON

Navarro Minimart, 234 Gen. Luna St. Pob 39, Infanta, Quezon

Bonifacio St., Brgy. Poblacion, Polillo Island, Quezon

• TARLAC

CKC, S&S Supermarket, Poblacion, Moncada, Tarlac

INFINIREACH, Ancheta St, Poblacion, Tarlac City, Tarlac

• ZAMBALES

PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales

PD Extratek - Lorenzana Dental Clinic, 16-20th Street, East Bajac Bajac, Olongapo, Zambales



On top of free call and charging, free WiFi is also available in the following areas:

•. BULACAN

One RS at San Miguel, Brgy. Sta. Rita, Matanda, San Miguel, Bulacan

DRT Highway, Baliuag Road (going to San Miguel), Bulacan

• NUEVA ECIJA

Smartzone Office (formerly Mactal Hardware) 601 Paco Roman St. Brgy Supermarket, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Lazaro Francisco Integrated School, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

Sebenz Loading Station, Maestrang Kikay, Talavera, Nueva Ecija

PLDT SSC Cabanatuan, Gen. Tinio St., Quezon District, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija

PLDT GAPAN, Tinio St., Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

• PAMPANGA

RJP at Candaba Convention in front of Municipal Hall, Candaba, Pampanga

KIANA at Masantol, Sta Lucia Covered Court, Bebe Anac Covered Court, Masantol, Pampanga

Municipal Hall, Macabebe, Pampanga

Masantol Municipal Hall, Candaba, Pampanga

• QUEZON

Lubi Store Loading Station, San Jose Street, Brgy. Poblacion, Polillo, Quezon

Navarro Minimart, 234 Gen. Luna St. Pob 39, Infanta, Quezon

• ZAMBALES

PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales

