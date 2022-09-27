MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said it has restored services in 7 provinces which were devastated by Super Typhoon Karding.
In a statement, Globe said it has reached 100 percent restoration in Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambles as well as Rizal and in Polilio Group of Islands in Quezon.
Restoration efforts are also nearly complete in Nueva Ecija, it added.
“Our network personnel have been working round the clock to make sure outages due to Typhoon Karding will be minimal. Through their efforts, we quickly reached full restoration in most of the typhoon-hit provinces,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of the Globe Group.
Globe's free call, WiFi and charging stations are available for limited time in the following areas:
• AURORA PROVINCE
Sept. 27 to 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Brgy. Paltic, Dingalan, Aurora
• QUEZON PROVINCE
Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Polillo Municipal Plaza
Burdeos Covered Court (LT/LC only)
• BULACAN
Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Salacot Barangay Hall, San Miguel
• NUEVA ECIJA
Sept. 26, 12 nn-7 p.m. and Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brgy. Valenzuela, St. Rosa
Brgy. H. Concepcion, Cabanatuan City
Maharlika Hi-way, Brgy. Zulueta, Cabanatuan City (beside Mercury Drug Store & Fusion Gasoline Station)
Sept. 26, 12 nn-6 p.m. and Sept 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brgy. Diversion (Petron-Intersection), San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija
Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brgy. Sto. Nino Gapan City
Brgy. San Anton, San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija
Brgy Mayapyap Sur Cabanatuan City
• TARLAC
Sept. 27-28, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Brgy. Balibago barangay hall, Tarlac City
Sept. 27-29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Brgy. Carangian Hall (inside covered court), Tarlac City
Sept. 28-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Brgy. San Isidro, La Paz (barangay hall)
Free medical consultations and mental health support are also available through the KonsultaMD app and hotline until Oct. 31 using the code LIBRENGKONSULTA and HEREFORU, respectively , Globe said.
PLDT Inc and Smart, meanwhile, assured residents in affected areas that disconnection will be deferred "to help Karding-hit customers get back on their feet."
"PLDT plans to suppress bill for areas with severe typhoon impacts while services are undergoing restoration," it said.
Free calls and charging stations are also available in the following areas:
• BATAAN
D Higet - Capitol Drive, San Jose, Balanga City, Bataan
• AURORA
Aurora Tel Quezon St. cor Bitong St. Brgy. 2, Baler, Aurora
• QUEZON
Navarro Minimart, 234 Gen. Luna St. Pob 39, Infanta, Quezon
Bonifacio St., Brgy. Poblacion, Polillo Island, Quezon
• TARLAC
CKC, S&S Supermarket, Poblacion, Moncada, Tarlac
INFINIREACH, Ancheta St, Poblacion, Tarlac City, Tarlac
• ZAMBALES
PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales
PD Extratek - Lorenzana Dental Clinic, 16-20th Street, East Bajac Bajac, Olongapo, Zambales
On top of free call and charging, free WiFi is also available in the following areas:
•. BULACAN
One RS at San Miguel, Brgy. Sta. Rita, Matanda, San Miguel, Bulacan
DRT Highway, Baliuag Road (going to San Miguel), Bulacan
• NUEVA ECIJA
Smartzone Office (formerly Mactal Hardware) 601 Paco Roman St. Brgy Supermarket, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
Lazaro Francisco Integrated School, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
Sebenz Loading Station, Maestrang Kikay, Talavera, Nueva Ecija
PLDT SSC Cabanatuan, Gen. Tinio St., Quezon District, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija
PLDT GAPAN, Tinio St., Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
• PAMPANGA
RJP at Candaba Convention in front of Municipal Hall, Candaba, Pampanga
KIANA at Masantol, Sta Lucia Covered Court, Bebe Anac Covered Court, Masantol, Pampanga
Municipal Hall, Macabebe, Pampanga
Masantol Municipal Hall, Candaba, Pampanga
• QUEZON
Lubi Store Loading Station, San Jose Street, Brgy. Poblacion, Polillo, Quezon
Navarro Minimart, 234 Gen. Luna St. Pob 39, Infanta, Quezon
• ZAMBALES
PD Unitek - 2nd Floor, Sapphire Bldg, Zone 1, Iba, Zambales
