POGO exit 'fine' with Diokno

MANILA - Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said his position remains the same - that the country can do away with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations or POGOs.

During his weekly chat with the media, Diokno said it's fine if POGOs want to leave the country. The Finance chief earlier said the social costs of the POGO operations outweigh the benefits it bring such as the additional revenue.

"That's fine, if they want to leave in 3 months, that's fine. Wala akong recommendation, I just want them out," Diokno said.

"Disallow mo, ban mo yung POGO, hindi pwedeng pumasok ang players, especially Chinese, wag din sila bigyan ng visa," he said.

Diokno said the government should also consider the "reputation" POGOs entail.

"Why is POGO being banned in other countries, China, Cambodia, ang tingin nila sa atin parang soft state tayo... Ang main implication n'yan ay sa money laundering," he said.

Senator Win Gatchalian filed a Senate Committee report that aims to discuss the ban of POGOs in the country.

The lawmaker said it took him 6 months to get 10 of the required signatures needed for the committee report to reach plenary discussions.

The report recommends the gradual exit of POGOs within 3 months to give the government time to find livelihood for Filipinos employed in the sector.

This was after POGO-linked crimes in the country allegedly proliferated, including money laundering and kidnapping, among others, Gatchalian said.



