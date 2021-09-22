Children play at the Paco Public Market in Manila on September 14, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday kept its Philippine economic growth outlook despite downgrading the forecast for the rest of developing Asia.

The Philippines' gross domestic product is expected to grow 4.5 percent in 2021 and 5.5 percent in 2022 buoyed by sustained growth in public spending, improving customer confidence as well as progress in the vaccination program, the lender said in a statement.

“The economy has regained its footing and is on the right growth path. But the recovery remains fragile due to the threat posed by more infectious COVID-19 variants,” said ADB Philippines Country Director Kelly Bird.

“Vaccination remains key to the economy’s safe reopening. We are actively supporting the government’s efforts to achieve its national vaccination targets through our health-related assistance.”

Risks, however, remain due to the more contagious and new variants of COVID-19, ADB said.

In a separate statement, the ADB said it has trimmed its growth forecast for developing Asia to 7.1 percent from 7.3 percent in April according to the updated Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021.

The downgrade was due to new COVID-19 variants, local outbreaks, reinstatement of restrictions and lockdowns and slow and uneven vaccine rollouts, ADB said.

Meanwhile, the growth projection for 2022 was increased to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent, it added.

“Developing Asia remains vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, as new variants spark outbreaks, leading to renewed restrictions on mobility in some economies,” said ADB Acting Chief Economist Joseph Zveglich, Jr.

Zveglich said measures should not only focus on containment and vaccination but also build on support for firms and households in preparation for the new normal.

The Philippine economy contracted by 9.6 percent in 2020, its worst since the end of World War 2, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revised data showed.

In the first quarter of 2021, the revised data also showed it contracted at a slower rate of 3.9 percent while it emerged from recession in the second quarter after a growth of 11.8 percent.

The second-quarter growth is the highest since the fourth quarter of 1988 but high growth figure takes into account the low base effects, as the economy contracted by a record 17 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

