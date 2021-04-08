Philippines lowers 2020 economic growth rate to -9.6 percent: PSA

Beneficiaries of the government cash aid line up at a covered court in Baseco Compound, Tondo Manila on April 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine economy contracted by 9.6 percent instead of 9.5 percent in 2020, according to the revised estimates released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday.

Fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2020 was kept at -8.3 percent, the PSA said in a statement.

"Revisions on the estimates are based on the updated data submissions/releases by the data source agencies," the PSA said in a statement.

Revisions are also based on policies consistent with international standard practices on national accounts revisions, it said.

The -9.6 percent contraction is the country's worst economic data since the end of World War 2.

Economic activities including business operations, jobs and earnings as well as personal consumption were hindered by the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Philippines first imposed one of the world's toughest and longest COVID-19 lockdowns, which started in the island of Luzon in mid-March 2020.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan are once again under enhanced community quarantine due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Economic managers predicted that the 2021 first quarter economic growth would remain low as the pandemic drags on.

