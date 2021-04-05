Home  >  News

PH government eyes MECQ in NCR plus after ECQ extension

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2021 11:03 PM

Philippine officials are optimistic that Metro Manila and neighboring provinces can relax quarantine measures by next week despite the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the government's performance in handling the pandemic is defended by the World Health Organization. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2021
