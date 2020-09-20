DOT aiming to 'go big' on domestic tourism, promote 'travel bubbles' in 2021

Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department fo Tourism said on Sunday it will concentrate on promoting domestic tourism next year.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the agency is optimistic that the "travel bubble program" which the DOT is implementing in Baguio City and nearby provinces can be replicated in other areas in Visayas and Mindanao where COVID-19 cases are nil or very low.

“The country’s summer capital and Region 1 have been designated as pilot areas for the gradual reopening of tourism with a maximum of 200 visitors per day," Puyat said.

The tourism chief is expected to grace the launch of the Ridge to Reef program of the country’s summer capital on September 22, allowing visitors from nearby Region 1 to visit Baguio, subject to the minimum health standards.

"Restarting tourism is our priority. Kailangan pong magkaroon na ng mga trabaho ang mga nawalan ng trabaho,” said Puyat.

