'Ridge to Reef Corridor' sa Baguio, N. Luzon bubuksan na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2020 08:14 PM

Matinding naapektuhan ng pandemya ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) ang industriya ng turismo sa Baguio. Samantala, bubuksan na sa susunod na linggo ang "Ridge to Reef Corridor" sa Baguio at North Luzon para sa mga gustong tumawid o mamasyal sa sa kanilang lugar. Tugon ito ng lokal na pamahalaan para subukang ibangon ang industriya ng turismo. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 18 Setyembre 2020

