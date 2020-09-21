BSP sets 'enhanced' website launch in October, aims to bring central bank 'closer to the people'

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Monday it would launch its enhanced website in mid-October to connect more to consumers.

The upgraded site is now on "parallel" run with the current website, the BSP said in a statement.

Among the features of the enhanced "mobile-friendly" website is the "Governor's Thoughts' section which will carry the latest Tweets and speeches to engage users.

It will also have a "What's New" section to show recent advisories and press releases. The BSP's newly launched chatbot BOB will also be accessible through the site, it said.

“The new website is in line with the BSP’s efforts to bring the central bank closer to the people. We have now made the new website more responsive and friendly to website users,” BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said.

Illustration: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

From January to September 2020, the current BSP website had over 8.8 million page views with the reference exchange rate bulletin, homepage and regulations overview as the most visited sections.