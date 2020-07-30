Meet 'BOB': BSP tests chatbot to assist in consumer complaints

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday it was pilot testing its chatbot meant to assist in handling consumer complaints against financial institutions.

Buddy or "BOB" will be fully deployed after the tests, the BSP said in a statement.

The chatbot is capable of handling queries from consumers sent through webchat in the BSP website, SMS or social media, it said. It can respond to English, Tagalog or Taglish, the central bank said.

"Financial consumers are encouraged to use and take advantage of the technology to have accessible, continuous, timely and efficient platform for escalating complaints against BSFIs (BSP-supervised financial institutions)," the BSP said.

To reach BOB, consumers may go to the following channels:

BSP Webchat at https://www.bsp.gov.ph/

SMS – 21582277 (for Globe subscribers only; BOB will also be made available for other network subscribers soon)

BSP Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BangkoSentralngPilipinas/

BSP Gov Benjamin Diokno earlier encouraged Filipinos to use online payment channels such as InstaPay and PesoNet to lessen cash exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.