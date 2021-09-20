People wait for their food to be served at the al fresco dining area of a food strip in Binondo, Manila on September 16, 2021, as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A group of restaurant operators on Monday said they were hoping for a further easing in dine-in cap in Metro Manila as the 10 percent limit for fully vaccinated dine-in customers is not enough to cover costs.

Although the 10-percent cap is "better" compared to no dine-in at all it is still not enough to sustain operations, Resto PH president Eric Teng told Teleradyo.

Resto PH is "hoping" the government will ease to Alert level 3 in 30 days or maybe within the next 2 weeks, Teng said.

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 4, where only 10 percent dine-in capacity for fully vaccinated and 30 percent outdoor dining for the rest are allowed.

"Kahit paano it’s better than the previous week, hindi naman malakas pag sasabihing 10 percent. Kulang pa rin po 'yan but it’s better than zero," Teng said.

(It's better than the previous week, it's not as if there's an influx if we sayd 10 percent. That's still not enough but better than zero)

"Sana po within next 30 days, within the next 2 weeks baka pwede na mapunta sa Alert Level 3. Umaasa lang po kami," he added.

(We hope that by the next 30 days, within the next 2 weeks, maybe it can be eased to Alert Level 3. We're just hoping)

Easing the limitations imposed on the restaurant industry will allow struggling entrepreneurs to rehire waiters and servers, he said.

Teng also reminded fully-vaccinated individuals to always bring their vaccination cards if they want to dine-in.

During the pandemic, even the small-scale carienderias are suffering, with many unable to survive, he said.