Restaurant staff put finishing touches to the al fresco dining area of the garden restaurant Gubat in Quezon City on September 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Some restaurants were unable to reopen despite some easing in restrictions under Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila, Resto PH said Friday.

This, as some restaurants have no outdoor dining areas while some cannot maintain operations and pay staff salaries with earnings from only 10 percent dine-in capacity, Resto PH president Eric Teng.

"The situation outside is very challenging talaga (really)," he added.

But those who were able to open were generally satisfied to be able to continue operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Teng said.

"Overall, masaya naman ang mga restaurant operators na nakapagbukas naman kahapon (overall, restaurants operators who were able to open yesterday are happy)," Teng said.

Alert Level 4 is currently implemented in Metro Manila where a 10 percent dine-in capacity for fully vaccinated individuals is allowed, while those unvaccinated can dine in al fresco.

Teng said the goal is to help keep as many restaurants afloat as possible since at least one restaurant closes down every day.

Since the pandemic, at least 60 percent of restaurants have shuttered, he said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier said the cap on capacities was meant to protect consumers and not to discriminate.