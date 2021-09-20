MANILA - McDonald’s Philippines warned customers on Monday against ordering from fraudulent websites that use its logo, offering promos and discounts.

McDonald's said its only delivery website is mcdelivery.com.ph.

On its official Facebook page, McDonald's posted screenshots of two such websites: "https://ph-mcdonalds.online" and "https://ph-mcdelivery.online" which also featured food items from the fast-food chain.

As of this posting, the websites have yet to be taken down.

Screenshot of fake McDonald's delivery website

The checkout section of the fraudulent sites asks customers to enter their personal information, as well as their credit card details.

"We encourage you to warn your family and friends and report to writeus@ph.mcd.com if you come across these sites," McDonald's said.

The company said it is taking action against the fraudulent sites.

