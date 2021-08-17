MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Tuesday the public should not send money or provide personal and financial information to unverified or suspicious sources.

In an advisory, the central bank said its personnel and officials would never solicit donations in the performance of their duties.

"Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas personnel and officials, in the performance of their official functions, will never request or solicit donations of any kind on behalf of any organization," the central bank said.

BSP warns public on the unlawful use of names of personnel and officials of the central bank:@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/lZL6zeIF6X — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) August 17, 2021

Anyone can report individuals "suspected to be unlawfully representing the BSP" to the following:

• Communication Office of the BSP

Email: communicationoffice@bsp.gov.ph

Trunkline: (02) 8811-1277 loc 3025/2602/2032

• Consumer Protection and Market Conduct Office of the BSP

Email: consumeraffairs@bsp.gov.ph

Trunkline: (02) 8811-1277 loc 2584

The central bank earlier warned the public against investment scams that use the COVID-19 pandemic to illegally collect money from unsuspecting victims.

