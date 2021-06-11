Toyota warns against online promo scams

Screenshots of the fake promotion scam in the guise of Toyota Motor Philippines. The company has said the link in the message tries to personal information and data from anyone who clicks it. Handout photo

MANILA - Toyota Motor Philippines on Thursday advised its customers to be vigilant against scams as the company has received information on fake promotions circulating online riding on its 80th anniversary.

Those who receive the message were strongly advised to not click the link and refrain from forwarding it, the company said in a statement, warning that the message leads to a site that will try to "steal personal information and data."

"Reports of a circulating message that’s being passed on over social media platforms and communication apps have surfaced inviting recipients to click on the link in exchange [for] free gifts. The promotion was said to be in celebration of Toyota’s 80th anniversary," Toyota said.

Those who may have clicked the link were advised to change their passwords and activate "two-factor" authentication for added security.

Toyota also advised the public to be vigilant when receiving messages, reiterating that they do not ask for private data and urging the public to get information from their official social media pages.



"TMP is encouraging everyone to scrutinize every message received, most especially if they are promising prizes or free gifts for activities the recipient did not sign up for. It also reiterates that the company and its dealer network do not ask for any private information through unauthorized channels," they said.