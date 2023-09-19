DITO passes 4th annual technical audit

DITO Telecommunications and Udenna Corporation headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- DITO Telecommunity has passed its fourth annual technical audit from regulators, the company said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Philippines' third telco player said that based on regulators' findings, it now has a nationwide coverage of 80.65 percent.

DITO's minimum average broadband speed was found to be at 74.97 Mbps for 4G, and 639.32 Mbps for 5G.

DITO Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Adel Tamano thanked the company's employees for their work in helping provide quality connectivity to Filipinos.

"Despite all the challenges that we have faced, we continue to achieve our commitments to Government and the Filipino people, to provide affordable world-class service and to serve the underserved," he said.

The yearly independent audit is part of the conditions set forth in the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity given to the telco.

DITO Telecommunity hopes to break even in 2025, a company official said in July.

RELATED STORY: