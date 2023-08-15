DITO says swamped with new broadband plan orders

DITO formally launches its Mobile Postpaid FLEXplans and Home Unli 5G Postpaid WIFI. The PH’s third major telco player touts its newest products as budget-friendly postpaid plans. Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- DITO Telecommunity said on Monday it already received about 30,000 applications for its newest home broadband service less than a month since it introduced the product.

During the formal launch of DITO’s Home Unli 5G Wifi, the telco’s Chief Commercial Officer, Evelyn Jimenez, admitted that they were overwhelmed by the volume of orders. But she said they hope to soon address the backlogs that ensued.

“We had to pivot a lot of our processes. It’s not easy but we are getting there. There has to be a lot of automation that we still need to do but together with our consumers and together with the whole DITO commercial team, I hope we’re able to address everything,” said Jimenez.

DITO aims to have up to 50,000 home broadband subscribers by the end of the year.

The telco also formally launched its mobile FLEXplans which customers can avail of for as low as P588 per month.

DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano also believes the new products will help increase the company’s market share.

“Yung sim registration actually was a coming-out party. Nakita natin na, after all was said and done, 8% of the market is already DITO. So now with these aggressive plans, we are very confident that our numbers would keep going up because we are offering a superior product na affordable for everyone,” he said.