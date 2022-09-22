MANILA - DITO Telecommunity passed its third year technical audit by the National Telecommunications Commission, the telco said on Thursday.

The Dennis Uy-led third major telco said it delivered on its commitment to provide national population coverage of over 70 percent with a minimum average broadband speed of 55 Mbps.

A copy of the NTC findings shared by DITO said the telco covered 72.39 percent of the population and delivered 71.8 Mbps for 4G and 801.1 Mbps for 5G.

“We continue to abide by - and even exceed - our commitments to government to improve speed and coverage in the telco sector and bring real competition for the benefit of Filipino consumers,” said DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano.

Last month, DITO said it reached a milestone of 12 million subscribers.

The telco however has also been embroiled in controversies with its 2 main rivals over interconnection charges and fraudulent calls.