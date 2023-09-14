Outgoing Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla hands over the reins of the central bank to Governor Eli M. Remolona in a ceremony held on July 3, 2023 at the BSP head office in Manila. BSP Handout

MANILA — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona on Thursday said he did not believe the recent uptick in inflation would warrant an interest rate hike.

Inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 5.3 percent in August following increases in food and fuel prices.

But on the sidelines of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion Global Policy Forum, Remolona noted that price increases due to supply shocks "usually dissipate fairly quickly."

“So if that’s all there is, if there are no further supply shocks beyond that uptick in August, then it won’t be necessary to hike the policy rate,” he said.

“It won’t justify an easing but it won’t be necessary to raise the policy rate,” he added.

The BSP has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for the past three meetings.

It is expected to stay that course when the Monetary Board reconvenes on September 21.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. earlier said that Remolona wanted inflation to be within the government’s target range of 2 to 4 percent before changing the central bank’s policy rate.

Remolona said the target could be reached as early as October.

“But hitting the target range is not enough. We want to be comfortably within the target range for the year or so to follow,” he said.

RELATED STORY: