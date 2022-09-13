Easing face mask rule seen to boost economy

People wear face masks as they hear mass outside Quiapo Church on September 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The easing of the face mask mandate is expected to further spur economic growth, businessmen and research group said on Tuesday.

During the virtual Pandesal Forum in Quezon City where Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, who is also part of the Private Sector Advisory Council, said it's time for people to remove their face masks in well-ventilated spaces.

He said the new policy is also good because it gives the people the choice to wear or not to wear the face mask outdoors. Those who prefer may still do so.

"Nobody is going to visit your area if masks are required outdoors. They will understand if mask is required indoor, but mask being required outdoor, it's not fun to be in the Philippines anymore in that case," said Concepcion.

Meanwhile, OCTA Research Fellow Fr. Nicanor Austriaco Jr said other countries have also benefitted from the no-mask policy.

"Both outdoor and indoor mask mandate was removed on July 1st, walang surge, walang spike. Thailand is even better than the Philippines."

He also said that even in Japan where 95 to 98 percent of the population are wearing masks, a surge can still happen.

"Mask can prevent individual spread, but are less effective at preventing population spread," Austriaco said.

High vaccination rates in Singapore and South Korea have also prevented prolonged surges in cases despite no-mask policies, Octa Research fellow Guido David said.

"We are not expecting a major surge with this EO, this move to ease mask mandate," he said.

This is why booster shots are also crucial, Octa Research said.

"We must move from mask-to-mask to real face-to-face for our children. Since data shows masking is not as effective, we should be willing to move there as soon as possible for the sake of our children," said Austriaco who is also pushing for higher vaccination and booster rate first.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed an executive order allowing the voluntary use of face masks outdoors.

