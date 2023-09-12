Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture and the local government of San Juan distribute cash aids to rice retailers affected by EO 39, or the rice price ceiling, at the Agora Market on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Forty-eight registered small rice retailers from San Juan received P15,000 from the national government and P5,000 from the local government unit to augment their losses due to the price cap. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — It is still unclear if the government will release a second tranche of aid to small-scale rice retailers affected by the price ceiling on two rice types, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Tuesday.

Asked by Palace reporters if a new wave of livelihood grants would be distributed, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said "the price cap is not meant to last long so that is why we are sticking to that."

"Kaya nga sabi niya kanina sa amin when we met, tapusin na kaagad yang distribution ng livelihood grants to shore up the capital," Gatchalian said.

(He told us earlier when we met to ramp up the distribution of livelihood grants to shore up their capital.)

The DSWD chief said they plan to finish the P15,000 cash aid distribution by Sept. 14, describing it as a "steep of a task" since they have to check which retailers missed it over the weekend.

His agency must also return to cities "again and again" until they cover all the beneficiaries in their list.

Gatchalian noted there were fresh strategies to pull down rice prices during the sectoral meeting in Malacañang earlier in the day, but he declined to specify what those are.

"I am not sure if I am the right person to speak about it... Alam ko may mga plano sila," he said.

(I just know they have plans.)

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier issued an order capping the price of regular milled rice at P41 per kilogram and well-milled rice at P45 a kilogram.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) earlier said the order would "never work," adding that the prices are based on supply and demand.

Some lawmakers and stakeholders also criticized the policy saying it would hurt small retailers, who are at the receiving end of rising farmgate palay prices.