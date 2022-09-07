MANILA - The registration of SIM cards can potentially help eradicate text messaging scams, a PLDT official said Wednesday.

Text or SMS scams, also called smishing, aim to lure users to disclose personal information, which can be used to hijack social media and even online banking accounts. These have been a perennial problem for mobile phone users for years. But in the last few months, many telco subscribers reported that SMS scams had become more “personalized” with messages using subscribers' names.

“SIM registration can help eradicate mobile phone aided criminal activities and we have always maintained our stance that the SIM card registration bill will help quash the proliferation of fraudulent spam messages, smishing cases, and fraud, and will boost telecoms security efforts to keep subscribers and businesses safe from criminal activities," said John Gonzales, PLDT First Vice President.

An earlier bill pushing SIM card registration was vetoed by former President Rodrigo Duterte. A new version of the bill has since been filed.

The revised version of the SIM card registration bill or House Bill 14 also known as the proposed "Act Requiring The Registration of Subscriber Identity Module Cards" was passed by the House of Representatives Information and Communication Technology Committee on Sept. 5.

Gonzales meanwhile stressed that the measure should be implemented along with the national ID for verification to ensure the validity of registered users.

Authorities said they are already investigating the recent proliferation of personalized smishing attacks. Telcos meanwhile said they are continuously investing in security solutions as well as in the detection and blocking of scam-related messages, numbers and domains.

