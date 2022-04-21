Citizens use their mobile phones in Quezon City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine on Aug. 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Smart Communications said it was willing to extend its expertise to help regulators come up with global best practices to protect consumers after President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed the proposed SIM Card Registration Act.



Duterte vetoed the measure meant to mandate the registration of SIM cards and social media accounts during the Holy Week break. He noted that the social media provision was not part of the original version of the bill and that it needed "a more thorough study," said his acting spokesperson Martin Andanar.

"More than supporting the legislative process, we at Smart are also willing to share our own experiences, as well as our knowledge on the best global practices, to contribute to the success of the SIM card registration bill, if and when it is passed into law," PLDT Inc and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

"We also welcome any opportunity to support the government in developing the bill's implementing rules and regulations," he added.

Meanwhile, PLDT chairman Manny Pangilinan, during the sidelines of the company's tower deal announcement, reiterated the telco's push for SIM card registration.

"We still are hoping that we will find a way to get the SIM cards registered. That's important, not only for our business, but for Filipinos in general," Pangilinan said.

Section 2 of the bill states that, "The State shall require the registration of SIM Cards for electronic devices and social media accounts by all users."

Advocacy group Democracy.Net.PH earlier said the bill's social media provision "was too vague" to be safely implemented.

