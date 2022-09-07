Officials of Batangas province, DITO, NTC and the DICT attended the inauguration. Handout

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Wednesday said it has launched a data center in Batangas City which it said has "most advanced" technology.

The telco said the facility is the first "Tier-III data center in the country" and is the first of 2 such facilities it is developing.

“The disaster-resilient and environment-friendly facility is the center of the network where all our edge data centers, and regional data centers are connected – the very brain of the network we all have worked hard to build despite the different challenges we faced," DITO Chief Technology Officer, Retired Major General Rodolfo Santiago said.

He added that the design ensures security in transmissions and was also strengthened to withstand calamities such as typhoons and earthquakes.

It is also equipped with artificial intelligence for better operating efficiency.

DITO earlier said it has reached 12 million customers ahead of its target date which was set for the end of the year.

