MANILA — DITO Telecommunity on Monday said it has reached 12 million subscribers of Aug. 26, ahead of its target date.

The third telco player said the 12 million mark was its year-end goal but it met the target 4 months ahead.

"The overwhelming reception we get from DITOzens has always served as inspiration. Their unwavering support has continued to motivate us to remain committed to our promise of providing every Filipino better, stronger and more affordable connectivity they deserve," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said in a statement.

DITO said the speed of its network rollout contributed to the rapid growth of its subscribers. So far, DITO said it has built some 5,500 cell towers, which increased its coverage to around 600 cities and municipalities.

It said it also breached its 70 percent population coverage target.

"We are grateful for our subscribers' continuous trust and support and we are pushing hard to create avenues and opportunities for them to indulge even more in the DITO experience," DITO chief commercial officer Evelyn Jimenez said.

DITO recently filed an abuse of dominant position complaint against Globe Telecom and Smart Communications, citing supposed difficulty in calling the numbers of the 2 older telcos.

Globe and Smart, meanwhile, urged DITO to intensify measures and pay the fines linked to alleged interconnection violation and fraudulent calls that pass through its network.

The Philippine Competition Commission on Friday said it found "reasonable grounds" to open a preliminary inquiry on DITO's complaints against Globe and Smart.

