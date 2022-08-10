MANILA - DITO Telecommunity’s complaint against Globe Telecom and Smart Communications is “incorrect’, a public policy think-tank said Wednesday.

In a statement, InfraWatch PH also said DITO should focus on improving services instead of making excuses or filing cases against its competitors.

DITO earlier filed a complaint before the Philippine Competition Commission accusing Globe and Smart of “abuse of dominant position.” The Dennis Uy-led telco cited its interconnection difficulties with the two bigger telcos, saying calls from DITO often failed to connect with the others’ networks.

InfraWatch however said DITO was also at fault.

"It is incorrect for DITO to claim an abuse of dominant position, as interconnection, international simple resale (ISR), network security are interrelated concerns, obligations and transactions of telecommunications companies," said InfraWatch convenor Terry Ridon.

"The failure of any telco to stop or limit ISR gives other parties the right to refuse to deal with non-compliant contractual partners, as it compromises network security and integrity," he added.

Globe earlier said it has asked the National Telecommunications Commission to order DITO to pay P622 million fine due to violations of the interconnection agreement. The penalty is rising by P2.5 million daily, it added.

InfraWatch said it is the telco's obligation to curb ISR on its network and to keep its systems in check.

Ridon added that interconnection and fraudulent calls should be a non-issue among competitors since they have been subject to acceptable arrangements and controls.

The Filipino public "cares a lot" about faster and reliable mobile internet, "as this is what truly matters in their day-to-day life, in their small businesses and in their online work and classes," the group said.

DITO's complaint is being evaluated by the country's antitrust body to determine if there are merits to the proceed with an investigation.

Globe and Smart meanwhile said DITO should pay fines linked to its failure to address fraudulent calls passing through its network.

