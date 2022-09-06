MANILA - Globe Telecom said it has spent $20 million or around P1.1 billion to date to fight online scams in the country as it continues to work with authorities and other stakeholders to protect consumers.

The Ayala-led telco said it is also working with authorities and other stakeholders to fight online scams.

Globe said it blocked 784 million scam and spam messages from January to July this year, deactivated 14,058 scam-linked SIMs, blacklisted 8,973 others and blocked 610 domains.

Meanwhile, the group's e-wallet GCash blocked 900,000 fraudulent accounts from January 2021 to March 2022.

"We work closely with the National Telecommunications Commission and the National Privacy Commission in pursuit of our common goal to crack down on cybercriminals and protect data privacy," said Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief Information Security Officer.

Authorities are urging telcos and other stakeholders to consistently warn users of fraud as text scams have become more personalized.

