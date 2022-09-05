Home  >  News

NPC to meet with CICC, PNP, NBI to discuss personalized text scams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2022 11:01 PM

Philippine senators are set to prove the rash of spam text messages that now specifically mention the names of their recipients.

Scammers may have gotten the data of mobile subscribers from online payment and messaging apps. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2022
