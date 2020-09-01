Reopening of internet cafes in Metro Manila up to mayors: DTI

MANILA - The reopening of internet cafes will be up to local chief executives, the Department of Trade and Industry said Tuesday as new community quarantine classifications took effect.

"Pagdating sa internet café ipapaubaya na natin sa ating Metro Manila mayors as to yung timing, kung kailan sila pwedeng magbukas nito at kung saan pwede mabuksan o ma-i-allow itong mga internet café," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(As for internet cafes, we leave the timing of the reopening to Metro Manila mayors and where these will be allowed to open.)

Metro Manila mayors will also recommend operating capacity and additional health protocols for gyms which are also set to reopen under general community quarantine, Lopez said.

"Ang Metro Manila mayors tutulong din sa pag-specify ng health protocol standards para mas maging safe ang pagbubukas natin ng mga gym at internet shops," he said.

(Metro Manila mayors will also help in specifying health protocol standards for a safer reopening of gyms and internet shops.)

Lopez, meantime, welcomed the mayors' adjustment of curfew hours to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"Hopefully moving forward magtuloy-tuloy na itong reopening ng economy, ito talaga will provide stability sa maraming negosyo," he said.

(Hopefully moving forward, the reopening of the economy will continue, this will really provide stability to many businesses.)