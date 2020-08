Metro Manila mayors want GCQ to stay, but with shorter curfew hours

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The 17 mayors of Metro Manila do not recommend the easing of its pandemic lockdown and will instead implement shorter curfew hours, their representative said Monday.

None of the local chief executives recommend moving the region under a modified general community quarantine during their meeting with 6 Cabinet officials on Sunday night, said Metro Manila Mayors’ Council chairman Edwin Olivarez.

“Talaga pong GCQ [ang inirekomenda namin] to maintain iyong ating health protocol, para magkaroon po tayo ng strict compliance sa ating pagsusuot ng face shield, face mask,” said Olivarez, mayor of Parañaque.

(We recommended GCQ to maintain our health protocol and so that there would be strict compliance to the wearing of face shield, mask.)

From Sept. 1, curfew hours will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., instead of starting at 8 p.m., he said.

“Para makahinga naman po nang kaunti iyong atin pong mga hanapbuhay,” Olivarez told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(This is that our livelihoods can breathe.)

Lockdowns will be limited to coronavirus-stricken buildings, streets or sitios, instead of whole barangays, he added.

Watch his full interview here.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 31, 2020