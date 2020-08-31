Gyms, personal grooming services to resume operations on Sept. 1: trade chief

Gym owner Eugene Madronero cleans exercise equipment inside a fitness center on Pedro Gil Street in Manila, July 31, 2020. ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Gyms and personal grooming centers will be allowed to resume operations on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the country's trade chief said Monday as new community quarantine classifications are set to take effect.

Review, testing, and tutorial centers will also be allowed to resume operations in Metro Manila, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

"Iyong sektor gaya ng personal grooming, testing, tutorials, review centers, 'yung mga gyms iyon po ay itutuloy na sa pagbubukas starting tomorrow," he said.

The government earlier prohibited the operation of the said businesses after Metro Manila transitioned to general community quarantine from modified enhanced community quarantine last Aug. 18.

Areas that remain under GCQ until Monday are Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog Region (Calabarzon), Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Cebu, and Consolacion, Cebu.

The rest of the Philippines, meanwhile, was under modified general community quarantine.