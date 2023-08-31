Globe taps Nokia antenna for faster 5G rollout

Nokia handout

MANILA -- Nokia is deploying its modular Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) for Globe Telecom's rollout of 5G technology in southern Philippines.

Nokia said the IPAA+ has the size and weight of a standard multiband antenna, which means service providers can easily and quickly deploy their 5G networks.

The antenna also supports all 5G frequency bands, including the 2.6 GHz spectrum band, in a single compact antenna. These will allow Globe Telecom to accelerate and simplify 4G and 5G rollouts, while delivering a higher level of network efficiency and performance, as well as faster return on investment.

"Our enduring pain points... are being addressed by the features and design of the IPAA+," said Globe Network Planning and Engineering Head Joel Agustin.

Globe Telecom said its net income dipped 27 percent in the first half of 2023.

RELATED STORY:

Watch more News on iWantTFC